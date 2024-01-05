Alleged drunk driver hits multiple homes in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass — Several homes in Hopkinton were damaged after an alleged drunk driver hit them before he was arrested Thursday night.

Stephen Murphy, 52, of Hopkinton allegedly hit two homes on Grove Street with his van before he sped off and crashed on the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street.

One of the homes was severely damaged because a load-bearing wall was taken out. The home was unoccupied at the time and the family living there will spend the night elsewhere.

Murphy was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Hopkinton Fire Chief Gary Dougherty said that due to this weekend’s encroaching nor’easter, he was worried about the homes sustaining severe damage. Crewes are working to stabilize the severely damaged home’s first and second floors.

“We’re fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident,” said Chief Daugherty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

