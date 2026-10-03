Car fire on I-495 north causes significant traffic delays in Andover

A car fire on I-495 north snarled traffic Saturday morning.

State police responded to I-495 North in Andover for the reported car fire around 10:30 a.m. after the car burst into flames.

First responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, but it took over an hour and a half for traffic to return to normal, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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