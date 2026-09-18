Car crashes into Wellesley home, driver injured

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Emergency crews worked to prevent a house from collapsing after a car crashed into, Thursday.

The crash happened on Weston Road, shortly after noon.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to officials. No one was inside the house when the crash happened.

In photos posted by the Wellesley Firefighter’s union, you can see the vehicle appears to have struck the foundation of the house.

Wellesley car into building A vehicle struck a building in Wellesley. The driver suffered minor injuries. Photo Credit: Wellesley Firefighters Local 1795

As a result a sizable hole was left by the car.

Wellesley car into building A vehicle struck a building in Wellesley. The driver suffered minor injuries. Photo Credit: Wellesley Firefighters Local 1795

Crews from the Norfolk County Tech Rescue team arrived on scene to shore up the building and prevent it from collapsing.

Wellesley car into building A vehicle struck a building in Wellesley. The driver suffered minor injuries. Photo Credit: Wellesley Firefighters Local 1795

Officials did not provide any details as to the cause of the crash.

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