Car crashes into Lowell beauty salon

LOWELL, Mass — For the second time Friday, a wild car crash caused an urgent response in Lowell.

A car crashed into the corner of DEP beauty salon on Westford Stree shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Lowell crash

First responders could be seen working to extract the car from the building around 9:00 p.m.

A man who identified himself as the driver’s nephew said only his uncle was taken to the hospital.

A witness told Boston 25 News the driver was conscious and talking but clearly shaken up and injured.

The salon owner told Boston 25 News they’ll be closed indefinitely as they try to make repairs quickly but was unsure of the structural stability.

The collision came hours after a car came to rest on the front lawn of a home with the driver trapped inside on Hildreth Street.

Dracut and Lowell firefighters worked to extricate the driver, who was eventually transported to Lowell General Hospital and then a Boston trauma center, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

