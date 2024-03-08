Driver hospitalized after crashing car onto front lawn of Lowell house

LOWELL, Mass. — Crews responded to a serious single-car crash on the Lowell city line Friday afternoon.

According to Dracut Police, the crash occurred in the area of Hildreth Street in Lowell just before 12:23 p.m. Arriving officers found the car at rest on the front lawn of a home and the driver trapped inside.

Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the car as well as the walkway of the residence. The car also appeared to have taken a tree down.

Dracut and Lowell firefighters worked to extricate the driver, who was eventually transported to Lowell General Hospital and then a Boston trauma center, according to officials.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

