Car crashes into a home leads to a gas leak in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. — Neighboring houses had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a house, leading to a gas leak, Swansea first responders say.

According to Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley and Fire Chief Eric Hajder, the incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. when crews were dispatched to 278 Wilbur Avenue to reports of a car crash involving a building.

Once on scene, first responders learned that a driver had attempted to turn into a driveway when he abruptly slowed down and was struck from behind by another vehicle. This caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a home, damaging the home near the natural gas meter, causing a gas leak.

As a safety precaution, Swansea police and fire ordered neighboring homes to temporarily evacuate, while utility crews and first responders worked to secure the scene.

“This incident had the potential to become much more serious, and we commend the quick actions of our firefighters, police officers and Liberty Utilities personnel in securing the gas leak and protecting nearby residents,” said Fire Chief Hajder.

Nearly three hours later, the gas leak was repaired, deeming the area safe.

“We are grateful that no one was injured and appreciate the cooperation of all those involved while first responders and utility crews worked to ensure the area was safe,” said Police Chief Foley.

As a result of the crash, no criminal charges are being filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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