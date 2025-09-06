Car crashes into dental building in Groton

GROTON, Mass. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a dental building in Groton.

Groton police say around 11:22 a.m., the Groton Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at 493 Main Street, the location of Groton Wellness Dental.

The crash caused significant damage to the exterior of the building.

The area of the building impacted by the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Repairs on the building are underway.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

