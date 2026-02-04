Capron Zoo in Attleboro welcomes bobcat cub named after Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — The Capron Zoo in Attleboro is welcoming their newest bobcat to their zoo, named after Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Marley Maye, according to the Capron Zoo, is spending time in quarantine after arriving from a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Oregon.

While the Patriots gear up for the Super Bowl, Marley is in her own kind of preseason as she gets ready to be introduced to the world.

“She’s not ready to take the field just yet but trust us… this rookie has serious potential," the Zoo shared.

Bobcats are native to North America and can also be found from Canada, all the way to Mexico.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

