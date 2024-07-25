Cape police officer facing more charges after alleged child porn discovery

ORLEANS, Mass. — Brewster police officer Matthew Marshall walked out of the district courthouse in Orleans Thursday after posting $1,000 cash bail, less than 24 hours after he was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. He did not answer questions from reporters.

At his arraignment, prosecutors detailed a litany of additional allegations against him – including charges of secretly recording a victim in distress, sharing sensitive information about suspects, and defacing public property.

Marshall is currently relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case against him. He has been ordered to surrender his weapon, have no contact with minors other than his teenage daughter, and consent to having his internet monitored.

The most serious charges relate to several instances of child pornography Marshall allegedly viewed and shared via his Snapchat account. According to court documents, Snapchat alerted the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, who in turn notified the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit.

Investigators looking into the allegations say they uncovered evidence of further crimes, including a video reportedly showing Marshall urinating on the sinks, handles, and door of a Dunkin Donuts bathroom on Rte. 128 in Yarmouth.

“He described it as just something funny,” Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice told the court as she explained the charges against Marshall.

Marshall denies the allegations of child pornography but reportedly admitted to investigators the incident at Dunkin Donuts.

In a separate incident, investigators discovered video of a Brewster man with apparent diminished mental capacity. The video was taken during a police check without the man’s knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

“He is nude, his buttocks and genitals are exposed, and he’s in a diaper walking around the house,” Scalice said of the victim. “That video was being surreptitiously taken from the Snapchat account.”

“I would like to remind the court Mr. Marshall is innocent until proven guilty,” said defense attorney Robyn Keating, who represented Marshall at Thursday’s arraignment, adding he has no criminal history and strong ties to the community. Keating successfully argued for a bail amount lower than the $10,000 requested by prosecutors.

Marshall was briefly taken into custody at the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing. He was released a short time later after posting $1,000 bail. He is due back in court on September 12th.

In a statement, the Brewster Police Chief condemned the crimes and Marshall’s alleged involvement.

“The allegations against Matthew Marshall are offensive and absolutely not in line with the policies and values of the Brewster Police Department,” Chief Heath Eldredge said. “These actions do not represent the standards of the hardworking members of the Department. Our officers stand committed to serving the community with integrity and are dedicated to building and maintaining public trust.”

Marshall was hired by the Brewster Police Department as a dispatcher in 2005 and as an officer in 2007. In addition to being relieved of duty, an internal affairs investigation is now underway to determine Marshall’s employment status. Prosecutors say he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the child pornography charges alone.

