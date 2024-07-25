Cape Cod officer facing child porn charges relieved of duty, police chief says

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Cape Cod police officer who was arrested after his shift on Wednesday on child pornography charges has been relieved of duty.

Brewster Police Chief Heath J. Eldredge announced Thursday that Officer Matthew Marshall is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

“The allegations against Matthew Marshall are offensive and absolutely not in line with the policies and values of the Brewster Police Department,” Eldredge said in a statement. “These actions do not represent the standards of the hardworking members of the Department. Our officers stand committed to serving the community with integrity and are dedicated to building and maintaining public trust.”

Marshall is charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, defacement of real or personal property, unlawful communication of record information, and photos taken outside of first responder’s official duties, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said.

Marshall’s license to carry a firearm was also suspended and his service weapon has been confiscated, according to Galibois’ office.

Eldredge said Marshall was hired by the Brewster Police Department as a dispatcher in 2005 and as an officer in 2007.

Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission was notified of Marshall’s arrest and could take action regarding his certification to work as a police officer.

Marshall was slated to face a judge in Orleans District Court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

