Two arrested for targeted home invasion in Malden, police say

MALDEN, Mass. — Two people were arrested in connection to a home break-in earlier this month.

Yaritza Trinidad, 29, of Cambridge, and Chawki Charbel Ibrahim, 24, of Boston, are both charged with home invasion and firearm-related crimes, according to Malden Police.

Authorities say on April 1, officers responding to a report of a home invasion on Mountain Avenue found that the occupant of the home had been attacked by two assailants.

According to police, the swift actions of Malden’s Uniformed Division led to the recovery of a loaded gun, a description of the car involved, and a general description of the two suspects fleeing the scene.

With the help of the Malden Criminal Investigations Division, Cambridge Police, and Quincy Police, both Trinidad and Ibrahim were taken into custody.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

Trinidad and Ibrahim will be arraigned at a later date.

