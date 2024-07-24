Brewster police officer facing child porn charges, DA says

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Brewster police officer was arrested after his shift on Wednesday on several child pornography charges, according to authorities.

Matthew B. Marshall is charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, defacement of real or personal property, unlawful communication of record information, and photos taken outside of first responder’s official duties.

Marshall was immediately suspended by Brewster Chief Heath Eldredge and placed on administrative leave, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois. His license to carry a firearm was also suspended and his service weapon has reportedly since been confiscated.

Officer Marshall will be arraigned Thursday in Orleans District Court.

The facts and circumstances of the investigation, which were conducted by members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

