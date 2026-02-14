Cape & Islands DA: State Police Detectives unit responding to scene out on ice in Eastham

EASTHAM, MASS. — A rescue operation was conducted this morning in Eastham around 9:30 a.m., and the Cape & Islands District Attorney is investigating.

Members of the Eastham police and fire, and the United States Coast Guard were called to First Encounter Beach for an ice rescue.

Boston 25 is working to learn more information at this time; however, the Cape and Islands District Attorney did confirm that the State Police Detectives unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office have been notified and have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

