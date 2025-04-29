Cape Cod restaurant ranked best for waterfront dining, according to USA Today

CHATHAM, Mass. — Outdoor dining season is in full swing, and Cape escapes just got a little tastier.

USA Today has unveiled its list of the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in the country — Cape Cod’s very own Beach House Grill at Chatham Bars Inn not only ended up on the list but took the top spot.

Perched on the iconic sands of Cape Cod, the Beach House Grill earned praise for its fresh coastal cuisine and sweeping panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

“Their expansive outdoor patio offers a relaxed, inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy a variety of exceptional local seafood specials, including clams and lobster rolls,” USA Today noted. “This casual beachfront restaurant also hosts live entertainment on weekends, creating the perfect setting for all ages.”

Not only did the Beach House Grill lead the list — it was also the only New England restaurant to make the cut.

USA Today’s 10BEST list highlights standout waterfront dining spots across the country. An expert panel nominates restaurants known for exceptional service, high-quality ingredients, and jaw-dropping views, while readers vote to decide the winners.

To find the full list of best waterfront restaurants, visit the link here.

©2025 Cox Media Group