Cape Cod man gets prison time after rape conviction, victim told police she met him at work

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod man has been sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison after a jury convicted him of raping a woman who first met him at her job, the district attorney said Thursday.

Tamanine Hamilton, 26, of Truro, was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in state prison followed by five years probation, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement. He must also register as a sex offender.

On July 21, after a six-day trial in the Barnstable Superior Court, a jury found Hamilton guilty of three counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, Galibois said.

The jury found Hamilton not guilty on one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

The charges stemmed from a reported sexual assault in August 2023.

On Aug. 18, 2023, a woman walked into the Provincetown police station to report a sexual assault that occurred in Provincetown earlier that morning.

The victim reported that Hamilton sexually assaulted her while she was walking home earlier that morning.

The victim told police that she knew Hamilton through her job and that she had repeatedly rejected his advances, which made her increasingly uncomfortable, Galibois said.

She told investigators that Hamilton’s advances ultimately led her to quit her job.

Galibois said he “would like to recognize and commend the incredible strength and bravery it takes for a victim to come forward and share their experience in a courtroom.”

“Testifying about deeply personal and painful experiences is never easy but doing so helps bring accountability and gives voice to those who have been harmed,” the district attorney said.

