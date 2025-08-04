Cape Cod man gets lengthy prison sentence after rape conviction, DA says

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod man will serve more than a decade in state prison after being convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, the district attorney said.

Furkan Ergen, 28, of Hyannis, was sentenced to 14 ½ years to 16 years in state prison with a probationary period that began Friday and will continue until 3 years after the committed sentence, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

Superior Court Associate Justice Michael Cahillane handed down his sentence.

On June 30, after a six-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, a jury found Ergen guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, Galibois said.

The charges stemmed from a July 2024 sexual assault at an apartment in Hyannis.

On July 23, 2024, Barnstable Police received a call from a woman stating that she had been assaulted inside an apartment.

Officers were dispatched to an area in Hyannis to meet with the woman.

The victim told police that she had been out with Ergen earlier that evening. He brought her to his apartment, where he “proceeded to force himself on her and sexually assault her,” prosecutors said.

The victim was able to escape from the apartment. She hid outside and then ran through nearby woods, and ultimately called police that night.

Several Barnstable Police detectives investigated the case.

In a statement, Galibois said the guilty verdict holds Ergen “accountable for his actions and reinforces the importance of supporting survivors of assault.”

“We are grateful to the victim for her courage in coming forward and participating in the legal process,” Galibois said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

