Cape Cod hotel braces for nor’easter without generator, gathering last-minute essentials

SANDWICH, Mass. — Hotels on Cape Cod are preparing for what could be a long weekend, as we brace for a powerful nor’easter; power outages are one of the biggest concerns.

Manager Anju Patel says the Sandwich Inn and Suites property doesn’t have a generator on standby, so a power outage could set things back this weekend. Patel says the plan is to keep business moving.

“We are hoping that power stays; we have 23 people still staying here,” said Patel. “Last year we did have generator but not this year and we didn’t hope for this year this quick and early for things to get like this so we are not prepared for anything yet.”

The property has already reported 15 cancellations. Management is grabbing last-minute essentials like flashlights just in case the power does go out.

Some guests are still checked in and tell Boston 25 News they are in town for a wedding that hasn’t been postponed due to the forecast.

“It is still on; they managed to move the ceremony up a little bit to catch a little bit of the nicer weather versus when the weather really comes down, so yeah it’s still on!” one guest told Boston 25 News.

Patel tells Boston 25 News they want to make sure guests already planning to spend the weekend here are safe, and if anyone ends up needing a place to stay during the storm, they’re hoping to be ready to serve guests the best way they can.

Ferry services across the Cape and islands have already been disrupted. Utility crews are ready for the possibility of a multi-day power restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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