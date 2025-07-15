Cape Cod home once owned by Taylor Swift sells for $12.3 million. Here’s the photos

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. — The Cape Cod home once owned by Taylor Swift now has a new owner.

Swift purchased the home at 27 Marchant Ave. in Hyannis Port back in 2012, during her romance with Conor Kennedy.

He’s is the eldest son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Kennedy and grandson of the late U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

The waterfront home is located right near the Kennedy compound.

The 8-bedroom, 7-bath home sold for $12.3 million on Thursday, less than the original listing price of $14.5 million, according to Zillow.

Built in 1928, the 5,064-square-foot home sits on 1.11 acres and and has an inground pool.

Swift reportedly made extensive renovations to the home’s interior and exterior before selling it in 2013, just a few months after she bought it.

