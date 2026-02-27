Cape Cod digs out: Thousands still without power following historic blizzard

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod is still reeling from the historic blizzard that came through earlier this week.

Tens of thousands are still dealing with power outages as crews work to get folks back online.

Eversource officials provided an update Thursday, indicating that 62,000 customers were still without power, with the majority of those customers being on the Cape.

“If you look at the number of crews we had, they’re spread out in every one of these communities, including Martha’s Vineyard. We’re not just focused on one community, we have resources in every community,” Eversource’s President of Electric Operations, Doug Foley said

Iana Dosanjos at the Ideal Market and Butchery on West Main Street in Hyannis said they have been without power for days, but they’ve continued operating.

“My grandfather actually brought a generator for us to run out back and we’re just using that power to power some of the important fridges,” Dosanjos said.

Dosanjos and her coworkers have also been without power at home.

“We are all bouncing between each other’s houses for showers and stuff but it works out,” Dosanjos said.

In Centerville, Dheimes Tonial described the tree that fell down and took out power lines due to the storm’s strong winds, causing his power to go out for days.

Tonial said he’s grateful that his power is back on after several nights of relying on warmth from his fireplace. He said he knows crews have been working hard.

“Many teams off Cape coming to help the guys over here,” Tonial said.

Eversource said they had crews from Detroit, Ohio, and even Canada coming in to help.

“We’re just going to continue to get the job done until the last customer is connected,” Eversource’s Doug Foley said.

Foley said his goal is to get everyone back online by Friday at midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group