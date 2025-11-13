Cape Air suspends flights on recently launched route to Logan Airport

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Cape Air has suspended flights between Boston Logan International Airport and New Bedford Regional Airport, only two months after launching the route.

The airline says the decision follows an FAA directive to reduce service at the nation’s busiest airports during the ongoing government shutdown.

Cape Air also noted that passenger demand for the route was low.

Despite the suspension, both Cape Air and New Bedford Airport officials say they remain committed to providing regional air service in the future.

