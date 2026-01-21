Canton police de-escalate mental health crisis involving armed individual in station lobby

CANTON, MASS. — Canton police de-escalated a mental health crisis involving an armed individual on Wednesday.

The man allegedly walked into the police station and threatened to shoot officers with what appeared to be a handgun.

According to police, it happened around 3:40 p.m. Two officers spoke with the individual through a lobby door and attempted to de-escalate the situation through conversation.

The individual, a 36-year-old Canton resident, allegedly continued to threaten officers while brandishing the weapon.

Ultimately, amid de-escalation efforts, the magazine fell out of the weapon. Canton police then deployed a taster to gain control of the individual and the weapon.

Canton police determined the weapon was a realistic-looking airsoft gun that only fired non-lethal plastic pellets.

The individual was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Criminal charges will be filed at a later date, according to Canton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

