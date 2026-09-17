Canton breaks ground on new $241M middle school

CANTON, Mass. — Crews broke ground on a new state-of-the-art middle school in Canton.

The new 218,350-square-foot building will replace the existing William H. Galvin Middle School.

Canton Middle School A rendering of the new middle school.

The $241 million project includes plans to add 5th-grade students to the middle school. The expansion will create more space in the elementary schools.

School officials said the new building will serve 1,020 students.

The facility will feature flexible learning environments, a central learning commons, a dedicated media library, and an 800-seat auditorium.

The existing school will stay open through this year before being torn down.

School officials said the new building is expected to be completed for the 2028 school year.

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