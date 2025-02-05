‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’: Union Square Donuts unveils Dubai Chocolate Bar Donut

BOSTON — The world is buzzing about the Dubai Chocolate Bar, and now Union Square Donuts is putting its own spin on the trend.

Union Square Donuts Pastry Chef Christa LiTrenta has created the Dubai Chocolate Bar Donut.

The donut features a pistachio cream and toasted kataifi filling, paired with a rich chocolate glaze that mirrors the flavors of the viral dessert. The donut is then finished with a yellow-green splatter, reminiscent of the famous work of Jackson Pollock.

When the viral Dubai chocolate bar first went viral on TikTok, it became a success overnight, with the originator of the chocolate bar, Sarah Hammouda telling the NYT they had over 30,000 orders.

“We worked for months to source and develop the perfect pistachio cream, craft a topping that’s both decadent and reminiscent of a chocolate bar yet holds true to a donut glaze, and create a design that honors the original Dubai Chocolate Bar while making it our own. After nearly a dozen trials and errors, we landed on a combination that hits all the marks,” said LiTrenta.

The Dubai Chocolate Bar Donut is a sweet, indulgent fusion of two food trends and is selling out in locations daily.

For more details and to find a location near you, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group