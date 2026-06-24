Candlelight Vigil Held in Mattapan for Woman Killed by Driver of Stolen Car

BOSTON — Dozens of people gathered in Mattapan Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring a woman who was struck and killed over the weekend by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

Family members, friends, and neighbors came together near the site where 32-year-old Mobinty Janneh lost her life, lighting candles and sharing memories as they mourned her sudden death.

According to police, Janneh had just gotten off a bus Saturday afternoon and was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by a carjacking suspect.

“We just need justice, Mobinty, justice,” one grieving family member said through tears during the vigil.

“She was young, vibrant, hardworking, wanted to do everything for herself, very independent,” said family member Ahmed Thorley. “She was just coming off the bus to go to the store and cash a check. She never saw it coming.”

The tragedy has left both Janneh’s family and the broader Mattapan community devastated.

“I know the community is hurting just as much as the family because to see this at 2, 2:30, 3 o’clock in the afternoon, kids, women, children — it’s tough. It’s something you can’t unsee,” Thorley said.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Ibraim Matos, allegedly carjacked a victim at a car wash before driving the wrong way down Blue Hill Avenue. Police say Matos then struck and killed Janneh before crashing into an MBTA bus.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about public safety.

“You can’t go through the car wash or anything and feel like you’re going to be grabbed or attacked,” said neighbor Phyllis Jennings.

After the crash, video from the scene showed several bystanders stepping in to restrain the suspect until police arrived. Community members praised those witnesses for taking action.

“It made me feel really good that they stepped in and stopped this, because it seems nobody cares about us but us,” said Rev. Dr. Barbara Simmons, a neighbor who attended the vigil.

As the criminal case moves forward, those gathered Tuesday said their focus remains on honoring Janneh’s life and supporting her loved ones.

“I just felt like I needed to be present. If a family lost a person, the least I can do is come here and show my face,” Simmons said. “It may mean nothing, but just to say I’m saddened about it.”

Matos is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He is scheduled to return to court on July 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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