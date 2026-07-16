Canadian wildfire smoke triggers third straight air quality advisory in Massachusetts

Mass. — Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada continues to impact air quality across New England, prompting a third consecutive air quality advisory for parts of Massachusetts.

While the day will begin with blue skies, a noticeable haze will linger over the Boston area as smoke drifts south from the Canadian wildfires.

Health experts say residents should limit time outdoors while the smoky conditions last, especially those with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions.

On Wednesday, thick smoke created hazy skies and an orange glow across much of eastern Massachusetts. Boston’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 132, reaching the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

Doctors say the tiny particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs and worsen existing health conditions.

“You never want to be breathing polluted air,” said Dr. Regan Bergmark, a sinus surgeon with Mass General Brigham. “If you have asthma, you might have an asthma attack. If you’re a healthy person, you’re probably not going to have something dramatic happen to you, but obviously it’s better to breathe fresh air.”

“The sun was red — it was bright red,” said Boston resident Bella Cardona. “Today I honestly thought it looked really pretty, but some people were saying it was pollution.”

Doctors recommend taking several precautions while the advisory remains in effect:

Limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercise.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run an air purifier or use a high-efficiency air filter if available.

People with asthma or other breathing conditions should keep medications nearby and monitor symptoms.

Air quality conditions can change throughout the day depending on wind patterns and smoke concentrations.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local air quality forecasts and follow any health advisories issued by state officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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