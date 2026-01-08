Can you afford to live in Boston? New report shows rising costs outpace national average

BOSTON — This won’t surprise many people, but rent is on the rise once again.

Rental costs in Boston increased in 2025, with the median rent reaching $3,400, nearly 80% higher than the national average.

According to data from the online rental marketplace ZUMPER, the increase in rental costs has continued in Boston, reflecting ongoing trends in the housing market.

In greater Boston, Brockton has the lowest median rent at $2,100.

This figure is still approximately 12% higher than the national average, indicating a high cost of living in the region.

Quincy saw a large decline than the previous year, with rent going down 6.8%. Rent was down 6.4% in Lowell, and dropped 6.2% in Somerville.

