CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Ava Pedersen is about 5′5″ with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is known to spend time in mid-Cambridge, Harvard Square, Central Square, and the Cambridge Public Library, police said.

Cambridge police searching for missing 40-year-old woman (Cambridge Police Department)

Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives at (617) 349-3370 or Cambridge Emergency Communications at (617) 349-3300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s tip line at (617) 349-337.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

