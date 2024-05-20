Cambridge police looking for a person who they say sexually assaulted a woman in public bathroom

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are looking for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a public bathroom last week.

The incident happened on Friday around 9:18 p.m. in the area of Cambridgepark Drive.

“It’s definitely scary it’s really sad and I hope they catch the person that did it,” said Kyle Dutch of Cambridge.

Dutch saw the big police presence Friday night while he was walking home.

“I honestly think I saw five or six cars, I saw an ambulance as well,” said Dutch.

Police say the victim told officers the suspect assaulted her while he was masked and holding a knife. Detectives are processing a crime scene in the restroom of a commercial building where the alleged assault occurred, police say.

“My girlfriend walks and runs around here and we bike together so it’s scary if she’s going to be by herself. I’d like to have this person caught as soon as possible,” said Dutch.

Cambridge police say they’ll have extra patrols in the area as they continue to search for the suspect.

Massachusetts State Police is assisting in the investigation. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously by calling 617-349-9151.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

