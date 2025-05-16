Cambridge Police investigating sex assault in Harvard Square area

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are beefing up patrols in the area of Harvard Square after officers responded to a reported sexual assault late Thursday night.

Police said the victim was walking in the vicinity of Harvard Square when two unidentified people wearing black ski masks and gloves approached and forced the victim into a nearby alley.

The victim was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment, police said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said Friday.

Anyone with any information related to the assault, including surveillance or dash cam video, is urged to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through its tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Police said they have “assigned extra patrols to the area as an additional precaution.”

Residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they ever feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

