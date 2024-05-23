Cambridge police asking for residents’ videos to help ID suspect in bathroom sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Cambridge police are asking residents for any video they may have that would help investigators identify the suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman in a public bathroom last week.

Police say the victim told officers the suspect assaulted her while he was masked and holding a knife when she went into a restroom of a commercial building on Cambridgepark Drive on May 17.

“We kindly ask the public to review their home surveillance, cell phones, and dash cameras that recorded the Cambridgepark Drive area between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to midnight, on Friday, May 17, 2024,” Cambridge police say.

Cambridge police added extra patrols in the wake of the reported assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously through their tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Cambridge police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group