Local

Police investigating deadly shooting at Market Basket in Lynn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff and Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News

Police investigating large crime scene at Market Basket in Lynn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff and Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News

LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Lynn Saturday night.

Crime scene surrounded a black sedan that had driven into the bushes and trees surrounding the parking lot of the Market Basket on Federal Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to the DA’s office a 17-year-old male gunshot victim was pronounced deceased after being transported to Salem Hospital from the Market Basket in Lynn.

The shooting is currently under investigation and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read