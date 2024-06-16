Police investigating deadly shooting at Market Basket in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a supermarket in Lynn Saturday night.

Crime scene surrounded a black sedan that had driven into the bushes and trees surrounding the parking lot of the Market Basket on Federal Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to the DA’s office a 17-year-old male gunshot victim was pronounced deceased after being transported to Salem Hospital from the Market Basket in Lynn.

The shooting is currently under investigation and additional information is not available.

#Breaking Multiple crime scenes in the Market Basket parking lot in #Lynn. One scene involves a sedan. Lynn and State Police are both on scene investigating. Follow @boston25 to get updates as more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RclEkVdqVn — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) June 16, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group