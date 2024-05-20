‘Scary’: Cambridge police add extra patrols as search for suspect in bathroom sex assault continues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are adding extra patrols as they search for a person wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in a public bathroom in the city.

It happened in a commercial building on Cambridgepark Drive on Friday night shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing a mask and armed with a knife.

Kyle Dutch said he saw the police response when they were called to investigate and has since increased patrols.

“I walk my dog like three times a day so I’ve seen police every single walk thus far since it happened, since I heard about it,” Dutch explained.

His concern is the safety of himself and his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend walks around here, she runs, we bike together,” Dutch added. “It’s definitely scary. If she’s going to be by herself, I’d like to have this person caught as soon as possible.”

Cambridgepark Drive is close to the Alewife T station and right by a walking path.

Robin Selwitz, who was out walking with her husband, said Sunday, “A lot of the times, it’s a nice weekend, you stop you get brunch, maybe you stop with your bike, they have bike racks over there you use the bathroom, you continue on your way so it’s really frustrating.”

“I’m mad I’m sad that this is the world where that violence is happening, I hope that whoever it is gets caught,” Selwitz continued.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Cambridge police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group