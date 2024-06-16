‘Full of life’: Lowell family remembers 15-year-old girl found dead Friday

LOWELL, Mass. — The family of a 15-year-old girl found dead Friday after an apparent homicide mourned together outside a Lowell Street apartment Saturday.

The family told Boston 25 that Ahliana Dickey, 15, was their loved one found dead by a family member Friday. They added that she was found with traumatic injuries.

“Her aunt broke in the house because her father had a gut feeling something wasn’t right,” said Stephanie Wetherbee, aunt of the girl. “She found her.”

The family added that Dickey was supposed to graduate eighth grade Friday from a Lowell Public school. They said she never walked the stage.

Ahliana’s stepmother Miranda Wetherbee explained the past two days have been unimaginable for her family.

She continued with tears in her eyes, “A young woman not even blossomed yet her whole life ahead of her, and someone took it from her, from all of us.”

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 Saturday this is an active and ongoing apparent homicide investigation. Police reportedly found apparent gunshot wounds on the 15-year-old, and shell casings around the scene.

The DA’s office has yet to report any arrests made in connection.

Ahliana’s father Scott was at a loss for words Saturday.

Remembering his daughter, he added he’ll miss “Her beautiful joy in the morning.”

The DA’s office continues their investigation alongside Lowell Police and state police.

