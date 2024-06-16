8 injured, 2 in critical condition after shooting incident in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Eight people were injured in a shooting incident in Methuen.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, two of the victims are in critical condition.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara are scheduled to provide more details during a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

