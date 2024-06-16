14-year-old killed in dirt bike crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — State police are investigating a dirt bike crash that killed a 14-year-old in Wareham on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DA’s office around 12:37 p.m., police received a call for a report of a single dirt bike crash at a motocross track located at 131 Atwood Farm Way.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency personnel found a 14-year-old male victim with serious injuries.

He was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where he was pronounced deceased.

A Wareham police officer was also injured while responding to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

