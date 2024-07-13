Cambridge man drowns in New Hampshire lake, police say

MANCHESTER, NH — A Cambridge man is dead after drowning in a New Hampshire lake Friday, New Hampshire state police police say.

Amin Taheri, 33, was swimming in Manchester’s Crystal Lake before 7:00 p.m. Friday when a bystander noticed he had disappeared in the water.

Witnesses entered the water and pulled Taheri from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the Cambridge man was pronounced deceased at Elliot Hospital.

“At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Supervisor William Dansereau at 603-293-2037 or email William.J.Dansereau@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

