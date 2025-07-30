Cambridge man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with fractured ribs, broken tail

BOSTON — A Cambridge man has been charged with animal cruelty after a cat was found surrendered with fractured ribs and a broken tail.

Sage a roughly one-year-old domestic shorthair who was surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell’s care with multiple injuries on July 21.

MSPCA Law Enforcement became aware of Sage on July 15 when they received an anonymous complaint.

“The person alleged that someone had abused a cat behind a Cambridge apartment building,” Law Enforcement Director, Chris Schindler said. “We began investigating and ended up finding video that appears to show the cat falling from an upper floor before it looks like the defendant swings him by his tail and slams him on the ground repeatedly and then brings him back inside.”

Authorities were able to identify the person in the video as Jaydan Depina, he was arrested by Cambridge police a short time later.

Depina was arraigned on two counts of animal cruelty in Cambridge District Court on July 29. He is expected to return to court for a dangerousness hearing later this week.

“Obviously Sage has some healing to do, but we were able to get him on the right track shortly after we were looped in thanks to collaboration between us, Cambridge Police, and Cambridge Animal Control,” said Schindler.

Sage suffered a broken tail and lung contusions.

“Sage was brought to Angell after allegedly falling from a building late last year,” Schindler expounded. “He fractured the roof of his mouth and toes, but there was no reason to suspect cruelty at that point.”

Imaging also showed that Sage had rib and toe fractures that veterinarians believe he suffered at least four weeks ago.

“It’s been remarkable watching him become social, happy, and loving—something that wouldn’t be possible without the incredible work of those treating and caring for him.

Sage is expected to undergo neuter surgery and will be available for adoption through MSPCA Boston shortly after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

