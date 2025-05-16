Cambridge city councilor, doctors among several men arraigned in brothel case

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner and 13 other men, including two doctors, appeared before a judge for the first time on Friday in the high-end brothel case.

Toner was among the first to appear for arraignment on Friday at Cambridge District Court, charged with paying for sex at a high-end Cambridge brothel.

“The allegation is that Mr. Toner agreed to engage in one hour of commercial sex for a price of $340,” Prosecutor Anna Taillon told the court.

Toner is one of more than 30 men identified in a federal case involving three operators of high end brothels in the Boston and Washington, D.C. areas.

Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner (Boston 25)

In 2023, then-Boston US Attorney Joshua Levy announced the brothel’s clientele included politicians, corporate executive, and defense contractors, but their names and faces were kept secret.

Until now.

Toner pleaded not guilty. He did not comment, but after his hearing, Toner’s lawyer said he is advising Toner against giving up this city council seat.

“My advice is: Don’t resign,” Defense attorney Timothy Flaherty said. “These allegations are allegations. You are presumed innocent in this country, and the allegations have to be supported by evidence. To this point, as his lawyer, I haven’t seen any evidence. We are waiting for the production of evidence.”

Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein (Boston 25)

Among the other men called to this session on Friday was Dr. Mitchell Rubenstein, a prominent dermatologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dr. James Cusack, a former oncology lab director at Mass General Hospital.

Rubenstein and Cusack both pleaded not guilty.

The brothel advertised its services on the web.

Dr. James Cusack Jr. (Boston 25)

Potential clients were required to provide their personal information to the brothel.

Prosecutors allege the men charged in the case paid for commercial sex multiple times.

In fact, all of them men who appeared in court on Friday pleaded not guilty.

They were all released on their own recognizance.

They are due back in court for pre-trial hearings in July.

