Cambridge bans non-essential outdoor water use amid significant drought

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The City of Cambridge has banned all non-essential outdoor water use due to significant drought conditions.

Hand-held hoses and watering cans may be permitted for essential uses only.

City officials said prolonged dry conditions caused the drought.

According to the city, the Hobbs Brook Reservoir never fully replenished in the spring. It serves as a primary water source for the city.

The city said it may need to supplement its water supply if drought conditions continue.

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