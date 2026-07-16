Cafe in Peabody that created jobs for people with disabilities closing after 9 years

PEABODY, Mass. — A cafe in Peabody that created jobs for people with disabilities will close at the end of July.

Northeast Arc announced that Breaking Grounds Café final day will be Friday, July 31, 2026, citing rising operating costs and uncertainty surrounding state and federal funding.

“This was not an easy decision,” the cafe said in a statement. “Closing Breaking Grounds will allow us to direct all of our resources toward our core mission of helping people with disabilities and autism live as fully included members of their communities.”

Since opening in 2017, Breaking Grounds Café became known not only for its food and coffee, but for creating meaningful employment and job-training opportunities for individuals who often face barriers in the workforce.

Northeast Arc said existing Breaking Grounds employees will have the opportunity to apply for other positions within the organization, and job training will continue through its other internship and employment programs.

“We are so thankful to all of the incredible employees and participants who made Breaking Grounds such a vibrant and welcoming place,” the organization said. “We are also grateful for the continued partnership and support of the City of Peabody.”

Their final day of operation will be on July 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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