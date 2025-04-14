DEDHAM, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was pulled from the wreckage of a rollover crash by a passerby during Monday morning’s commute.

The tractor-trailer rolled over near the Exit 29 off ramp on I-95 around 10:00 a.m. Monday.

A Boston 25 News photographer was able to capture the moment a passerby climbed onto the overturned cabin and opened the passenger door, allowing the driver to clamber out of the wreckage.

Bystanders rescue tractor-trailer driver from rollover crash in Dedham

Several firefighters and Massachusetts State Police cruisers responded to the scene.

Traffic was able to continue to move past the crash on the off-ramp on the highway.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group