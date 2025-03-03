Bystanders come to rescue of skier buried by avalanche in New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. — Bystanders jumped into action to come to the aid of a skier who was buried by an avalanche in New Hampshire last week, officials said.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said that a solo skier triggered a “large” avalanche and was “caught, carried, and critically buried” in Hillman’s Highway area of the Presidential Range near Pinkham Notch in the White Mountains on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

While a second skier was able to avoid the path of the avalanche, the buried skier had to be pulled from the snow by bystanders, rescue teams, and medical personnel.

Officials said the skier suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In Huntington Ravine, two skiers also caused an avalanche in the Fan of Central Gully that spread out and across the Harvard Bulge, according to officials. The skiers in this incident were able to avoid being buried.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center warned the public that skiing conditions are dangerous at this time of year.

