Busy June in Boston expected to be a boon to local businesses

BOSTON — Throw a dart at a calendar this month and you’re likely to hit a major event in Boston.

Between the NBA Finals, Red Bull Cliff Diving, Pride events and several festivals, there’s always something going on in Boston in June.

The Celtics are hoping to clinch their record-breaking 18th NBA Championship and their first since 2008 as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. A sea of green populated the streets around the TD Garden ahead of Game 1 Thursday night.

Canal Street will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday to allow fans to visit what Mayor Michelle Wu is calling the “Finals Hub.”

Even when the series shifts to Dallas, fans will be able to pack the TD Garden for watch parties during Games 3 and 4.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 will draw some of the best cliff divers in the world to Boston’s Seaport. The event is free and open to the public, and fans can view dives from the ground and waterfront.

The Boston Pride Parade and Festival Saturday will take place on June 8.

The full NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1:Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 4: Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 5 (If necessary): Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. in Boston

Game 6 (If necessary): Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas

Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Several festivals occurring this month also include:

