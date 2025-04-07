‘Scary times’: Tensions stew amidst Somerville community and law enforcement

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Saint Benedict Parish in Somerville opened its doors to the community on Sunday for a meeting with Somerville police officers.

Officers were able to answer the many questions from immigrants about the recent increase in ICE arrests in the Boston area.

“People have the right to be afraid, I think it’s scary times and I’m an American citizen and it frightens me, but the thing I want to reinforce to people is don’t be afraid to call 911,” said Matthew McLaughlin, Somerville city councilor.

McLaughlin says there’s been a growing fear about ICE detainments, especially after the arrest of a Tufts PHD student in Somerville a couple of weeks ago.

“Five people approach you on the street who wore masks, who don’t identify themselves and grab you and take your phone, and put you in handcuffs, that’s a message to scare people,” said Alex Pirie, Immigrant Service Providers Group coordinator in Somerville.

Resources were handed out at the church meeting like a wallet card to remind people of their Constitutional rights as well as a card to keep on the inside of their door in case ICE agents come knocking.

“I think everyone in this country, regardless of their documentation status, is protected by the constitution, and what the Office of Immigrant Affairs in Somerville does is just let people know their rights,” said Mclaughlin.

These cards remind people in Somerville that they don’t have to answer the door unless there’s a criminal warrant for their arrest.

Somerville police also emphasized their focus is on local crime, and they’re not here to assist federal agents in immigration matters, so don’t be afraid to call them if something happens.

“If people are terrified of law enforcement generally, then they’re not going to cooperate, and crime goes on and spreads and affects us all,” said Pirie.

Community leaders also reminded people about their right to remain silent and their right to call an attorney if they’re taken into custody.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group