TD Garden to host watch parties for Games 3 and 4 of NBA Finals

BOSTON — For the first time, Boston Celtics fans will be able to pack the Garden to cheer on the team - while they’re a thousand miles away.

When the NBA Finals pivots to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on June 12 and June 14, the TD Garden will still be inviting fans to pack the buildings for watch parties - the first in the franchises’ 78-year history.

As the Celtics take on the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, fans at TD Garden will have all the same entertainment as a regular NBA game, including regular food and drink service, in-arena entertainment and surprise fan interactions.

“Celtics fans are unrivaled when it comes to their passion and dedication, so we are excited for them to have a space to cheer from Boston while the team is on the road during the NBA Finals,” said Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham. “We extend our thanks to TD Garden and the City of Boston for providing this opportunity to bring the community together while supporting worthy organizations.”

“We’re thrilled to have the Celtics back in the finals where they belong,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re excited to be having home games starting this Thursday night, as well as watch parties at TD Garden for away games. Our administration is working with our partners at the City and Celtics to make sure this is a wonderful, safe experience for all. Let’s add another banner to the rafters, and another generation of great memories for our state. Let’s Go Celtics!”

Celtics Season Ticket Members, TD Garden Insiders, and Boston Garden Society members can purchase tickets for the watch parties starting on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30 PM. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10am on June 6.

Tickets and parking will be $18 dollars.

There are no current plans for a watch party for a potential Game 6. Games 1 and 2, and a potential 5th and 7th game will be played in Boston.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group