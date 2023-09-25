Buses replace MBTA Red Line service while Cambridge Fire investigates smoke at Harvard

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing service on the MBTA Red Line while Cambridge Fire investigates reports of smoke near Harvard Square Station.

According to the MBTA, trains were originally delayed by 20 minutes, but shuttle buses subsequently will replace service between Porter and Park St,

The Red Line service will operate on a single track between Alewife and Porter.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

