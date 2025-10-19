Bus carrying UMass Lowell students catches fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Westwood firefighters rushed to put out a bus fire, Sunday afternoon.

The fire took place on High Street near Grove Street, in Westwood.

The bus was carrying 50 UMass Lowell students on the way to a band practice in Norwood, according to fire officials.

The students smelled smoke which caused the driver of the bus to pull over. Everyone was able to get off the bus safely, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

Westwood Bus Fire Westwood firefighters rush to put out a bus fire, Sunday afternoon. Photo credit: Westwood Fire Department.

One student on the bus was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but declined transport, officials say.

Photos provided to Boston 25 News show flames coming from the back of the bus.

Officials tell Boston 25 News that there was roughly $100,000 worth of musical instruments in the front three compartments of the bus, all of which was able to be safely removed and is undamaged.

Another bus was called to pick up the students.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to both the bus company and UMass Lowell for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

