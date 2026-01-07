Bus carrying children to school skids off the road amid icy conditions in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass. — A bus carrying children to school on Wednesday morning amid wintry conditions skidded off the road and down an embankment in Rutland, police say.

Police say the bus was driving on John Robert Drive when it hit icy conditions.

No one was injured and the kids on board were taken to school on other buses, according to police.

A mix of rain and freezing rain created icy roads in the Boston area, Worcester area, and especially north of the Mass Pike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

