BU bolsters security following Brown University shooting, Gov. Healey sends MSP for support

PROVIDENCE, RI — Following the horrific mass shooting on Brown University’s campus, some schools in Boston are now upping their security, including Boston University.

Gov. Maura Healey also said Wednesday she has sent Massachusetts State Police to Providence to assist in anyway needed.

“At this time, we just have to encourage anyone in the public who may know something, see something, to immediately contact law enforcement, to stay vigilant,” Gov. Healey said. “I hope that the individual who did this is apprehended immediately, soon.”

Officials in Providence are still searching for the gunman behind Saturday’s mass shooting on the Brown University campus that killed two students and injured nine others. It calls into questions the readiness of Massachusetts universities for the most extreme of circumstances.

“I think this is something that has been on the mind of a college president for years now given what we’ve seen on campuses so in with speaking with many of them, I know that they are taking all measures to ensure the safety of students and faculty and certainly the state will do everything we can to support those efforts,” Gov. Healey said.

The lack of cameras inside the building, where the gunman opened fire on Brown’s campus, has been a talking point since a clear image of the gunman was difficult to locate early on in the investigation.

Rhode Island Attorney Genal Peter Neronha said Sunday night, “There just weren’t a lot of cameras in that Brown building. The reality is it’s an old building attached to a new one.”

At Northeastern, security officials say cameras provide a comprehensive coverage of their campus, with those cameras, doors, and alarms monitored by police dispatch.

At Emerson, officials say they continue to prepare for potential emergencies, regularly updating campus safety and security measures.

At Boston University, officials cite high law enforcement visibility with campus police as well as Brookline, Boston, Transit, and State Police all patrolling the campus daily. Since the Brown shooting, BU has increased police presence across campus, closely monitoring all activity.

BU grad student Madeline Jones said she appreciates the increased presence of law enforcement.

“It’s made me more comfortable being around campus and being out and about because as what happened with Brown, it’s made me very nervous, it’s made me very fearful,” Jones said.

UMass Lowell said their security efforts have also taken on added focus following recent events.

