Brush fires continue to burn in Mass. Governor Healey joins fire officials in urging fire safety

Mass. — Massachusetts firefighters continue to battle a rise in brush fires across the state as dry conditions continue.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is asking all residents to refrain from any outdoor activity that could cause or contribute to brush and wildland fires.

As we confront an unprecedented fall fire season, I’m asking all our residents to protect themselves, their neighbors, and their communities by refraining from any outdoor activities that involve open flames, sparks, embers, or other heat sources,” said Governor Healey.

As of Sunday night, 87 brush and wildland fires had been reported in the preceding seven days, burning about 483 acres. This tally includes four new fires reported in the previous 24 hours.

Some of the significant fires include:

Cain Hill (Salem/Lynn): 140 acres, 50% contained

Middleton Pond (Middleton): 188 acres, 70% contained

Pappas (Canton): 33 acres, 90% contained

Wolcott Hill / Blue Hills Reservation (Milton): 4 acres, 70% contained

Curry 24 (Devens): 100 acres, 99% contained

Maple Meadow (Wilmington): 10 acres, 70% contained

Mt. Laurel (Holden): 6 acres, 95% contained

Traders Way (Salem): 15 acres, 50% contained

Old Forest Road (North Andover): 5 acres, 50% contained

Bradway (Monson): 44 acres, 90% contained

Castle Rock (Saugus): 22 acres, 80% contained

Pond South (Middleton): 4 acres, 60% contained

Fitzgerald (Northampton): 55 acres, 85% contained

Moose Meadow (Montgomery): 60 acres, 20% contained

Howe (Spencer): 9 acres, 80% contained

“Massachusetts’ Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan has been activated more than a dozen times since October 1,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “The Mobilization Plan coordinates the delivery of firefighting resources across Massachusetts to support local departments and mutual aid so that communities aren’t overwhelmed by a large-scale or long-term event.”

Fre risk remains very high on Monday According to Healey, this is a time to exercise extreme caution with any activity involving sparks, flames, or heat sources outside:

Remember that open burning is prohibited statewide through January and in many communities year-round.

Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating. Sparks and embers from chimineas, fire pits, and grills can easily ignite dry vegetation, debris, and overhanging branches.

Use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers, all-terrain vehicles, and other power equipment. Hot engines, sparks, and spilled gasoline can ignite dry leaves and grass.

Dispose of ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves in a metal can, douse them with water, and cover them with a tight-fitting lid. These ashes can remain hot enough to ignite combustibles long after the fire goes out: never dump them outdoors or in the trash.

Extinguish smoking materials in a sturdy ashtray with water or sand. Never toss cigarette butts, matches, or other smoking materials over the edge of a balcony, stub them out on stairs or railings, or toss them in dry vegetation or debris.

Communities like Ipswich and Duxbury have issued fire bans.

You can check the air quality in your town using the interactive map.

The data in the map refreshes itself hour by hour.

“I especially want to thank the firefighters who have been battling these fires, very often for days at a time and across the state from their homes and families., Healey said. “We have seen truly remarkable efforts from our fire service. Let’s support them by using caution and common sense out there,” she added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

